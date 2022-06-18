Barbara Lou Hollis, 75, of Madisonville went home to be with her Lord Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at her home.
She was born on February 7, 1947, in Charleston in Hopkins County to the late Audray Rex (deceased, 1985) and Loella Chappell Kingery (deceased, 1981). She attended Charleston School until 10th grade and then graduated from West Hopkins High School. She earned her bachelor’s and graduate degrees from Murray State University and was the school librarian at West Hopkins High School and Hopkins County Central High School for her entire 36-year career in education. Barbara and her husband, Randall, who were married in 1970, lived and raised their children, Aaron and Ashley, on a farm once owned by her maternal grandparents and, subsequently, her parents. She was a member of Charleston First Missionary Baptist Church where she was previously a Sunday School teacher and also served as Assistant Treasurer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant brother, Rex Kingery, Jr. in 1930.
Survivors include her best friend and God-chosen husband of 52 years, Randall Hollis of Madisonville; son, Dr. Aaron Matthew (Vickie Stover) Hollis of Lebanon, Tennessee; daughter, Ashley L. (Michael Patrick) Guynn; three granddaughters, Lauren Alexa Hollis, McKenna Ellen Guynn, and Audrey Ella Guynn, who was named for her great-grandparents, Audray and Loella Kingery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 20, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville. A private family burial will be held.
A show of sympathy in Barbara’s memory can be made to Gideon International at www.sendtheword.org.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
