CLAY -- Bobbie Ray Turner, 77, of Clay, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Henderson Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was a licensed beautician and attended Grace Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughters, Cindy Brokenshire and Lori Newcom; sons Terry Joe Turner and Robert Turner, sisters Emmaline Carter and Josie Posey; and a brother, Jerry Lynch.
Service: 1 p.m. Friday at Vanover Funeral Home, Clay. Burial: White Oak Cemetery, Clay. Visitation: After 9 a.m. Friday.
