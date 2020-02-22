DAWSON SPRINGS — Thelma Traylor, 91, of Dawson Springs, died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Tradewater Pointe Health & Rehab. She was a seamstress at Ottenheimer.
Survivors include her brothers, Thomas Traylor and Garnett Traylor; and sisters Mary Kirkwood, Hazel Alfred and Juanita Hankins.
Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs. Burial: Old Beulah Cemetery. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Saturday.
Expressions of sympathy: Old Beulah Cemetery, c/o Garnett Traylor, 8901 Rose Creek Road, Nebo, KY 42441.
