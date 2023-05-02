Mark L. McGregor, 59, of Madisonville, KY passed away Saturday April 29, 2023 at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
He was born May 31, 1963 in Madisonville, to Eugene L. McGregor and the late Dorothy Louise Weir McGregor.
Mark had a fulfilling life as a truck driver for Alliance Coal Company and was someone who enjoyed camping, riding his motorcycle, and listening to music.
He is survived by his wife, Terry McGregor of Madisonville, his father, Eugene McGregor; one son, Tate (Hannah) McGregor of Madisonville; a daughter Carmen Slaton of Madisonville; two step daughters, Jennifer Sheets and Tracy Poiles both of Calhoun, KY ; a sister, Stacey McGregor of Madisonville, eight grandchildren, and his third child, his dog Harley.
A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday May 6, 2023 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville with Pastor Nick Foster officiating.
Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until the service time at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
