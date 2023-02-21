Clyde Wesley Buffington, 89, was born Oct. 23, 1933, in Birch Tree, Missouri to William Lee Buffington and Julia Inez Hurst Buffington, the third of their four children. Wes was called home Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, surrounded by his family.
Wes grew up in Ink, Missouri, and the family later moved to Madisonville where he attended Madisonville High School. In 1951, he joined the Navy and completed cadet training in Jan. 1952. Shortly thereafter, he was assigned to the U.S.S. Romulus, and he headed to Korea for his active-duty service during the conflict. After completion of his military service, he returned to Kentucky and enrolled in engineering studies at Murray State University. In February 1957, he married and began a life together with his bride, Lois. Later that same year, he started his professional engineering career as a member of the engineering team responsible for the construction of the dam and locks on the Missouri River in South Dakota and later across the Cumberland River that now forms Lake Barkley in Kentucky. In June 1966, Wes joined the Continental Congress of Professional Engineers. A long list of professional engineering assignments in many different locations around the world followed.
Wes and Lois settled in Lexington, South Carolina, and he retired only to take up a second career. Wes enjoyed bird watching and traveling the states and abroad with his wife, friends, and family. He was a member of Lexington Baptist Church and a participant in their missionary work in Romania.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Donald Lee Buffington; his sister, Earlene “Jerri” Gaa; and his beloved wife of 60 years, Lois Elizabeth Gamblin Buffington.
He is survived by his four children, Hobie Buffington (Liz Farrow) of North Carolina, Troy Buffington (Angela), Codie Buffington (Sherri VanAuken), and Julie Koosa (Mickey); grandchildren, Danielle Davidson (Scott) of Western Australia, Cassie Cloutier (Andrew), Ashley Goodson (Tyler) of Georgia, Brady Koosa, and Kanani Lynn (Kurt); great-grandchildren, Abigail and Emma Cloutier and Jack and Lily Davidson; and his sister, Lyla Gamblin (William David).
The family expresses deep appreciation to all the staff who showed such care and compassion for him during his time at NHC.
The funeral service honoring Wes was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, with Masonic Rites following the service. A private graveside service and interment followed at Woodridge Memorial Park in Lexington, North Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The American Red Cross or The Salvation Army or help someone in need.
