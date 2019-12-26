Dara Marie Frost, 82, of Dawson Springs, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at Colonial Terrace, Sebree. She was a retired elementary school teacher with Hopkins County Schools.
She was a member of the United Methodist Church of Dawson Springs.
Survivors include daughter Jenne Elizabeth Frost Palmer; and son Jack Frost.
Visitation: From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs. Burial: Piney Grove Cemetery.
