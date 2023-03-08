Carrel Rae Nielson, 67, of Madisonville, died Sunday, Mar. 5, 2023, at Ridgewood Terrace Nursing Home in Madisonville.

Survivors: daughters, Shelly (Bob) Nielson, Kimberly Hagerman, and Lexi Nielson; son, Shane McVay; sisters, Patty Blackwell, Becky Caldwell, Renae Hecks, Maryann Hecks, and Dottie Henry; and brothers, Butch Rammelsburg, Bobby Caldwell, and Chris Caldwell.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Arrangements for the family were provided by Barnett-Strother Funeral Home, Madisonville.

Expressions of sympathy: The Family of Carrel Nielson, c/o Barnett-Strother Funeral Home, 2285 North Main St., Madisonville, KY 42431.

