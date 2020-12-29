James Belvy “Slim” Townsell, 86, passed away on Dec. 25, 2020, at Baptist Health. He had been a member at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Muhlenberg County. James worked as a coalminer, logger, and truck driver.
He was born Nov. 27, 1934, to the late James Marion Townsell and Lucy Stewart Townsell.
He was also proceeded in death by a sister, Rose Johnstone, and two brothers, Jack Ray Townsell and Robert Marion Townsell.
He is survived by three sisters, Mary Agnes Gipson, of Graham, Susan Back, of Nortonville, and Velmer Garrett, of Slaughters; four brothers, John (Betty) Townsell, of Madisonville, Paul Townsell, of Nortonville, Lucian (Debra) Townsell, of Providence, George Townsell, of Earlington; many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be at Noon Wednesday, Dec. 30, at Salem Memorial Gardens at Salem Baptist Church in Mortons Gap. Officiating will be the Rev. Robert Gish, pastor of Berean Baptist Church in Mortons Gap.
Barnett-Strother Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
