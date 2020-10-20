Gary Edward Groves, 66, of Hanson, passed away, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Riverside Care in Calhoun.
He was born Oct. 11, 1954, in Hopkins County, to Shirley Brown Groves and the late Vossie Groves.
Gary worked as an estimator for 42 years at Kerco, Inc. He enjoyed cooking and spending time with his grandchildren. He loved going to the beach, and his dog.
He is survived by his wife, Claudia Roby Groves; one daughter, Jayde (Brett) Marsh, of Manitou; one son, Rhyan (Amanda) Conyers, of Lexington; mother, Shirley Groves; two sisters, Susan (Kim) Oatman, of Winchester, and Debbie (Billy) Brewer, of Madisonville; and two grandchildren, Piper Jo Downey and Ephraim Conyers.
For everyone’s safety, the family will have a graveside service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Concord Baptist Cemetery in Nebo with Kim Oatman officiating. Burial will follow in the cemetery.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
