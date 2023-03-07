SCHULENBURG, TEXAS — Michael DeAngelo Slaton, 57, of Schulenburg, Texas, entered into his Heavenly home Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. He was born in Madisonville Sept. 14, 1965 to the late James A. and Sarah J. Slaton.
Michael was baptized at Eastview Baptist Church in Madisonville where he grew up. He attended and graduated from Madisonville North Hopkins High School and eventually moved to the Temple/Killeen, Texas area, attending Temple College and graduated with an RN degree. He met his lovely wife, Pamela Dittrich Slaton, and they were blessed with two beautiful daughters, Myrannda Nikole and Ava Korinne. They lived in Temple, Texas for several years before settling in Schulenburg, Texas.
He enjoyed his work as a DIS worker and caring for those with special needs. He also loved his family and being a husband and father. In his spare time, he was passionate about fishing and spending time outdoors.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, James and Sarah Slaton, and sisters, Patricia Slaton and Alysia Slaton.
Survivors include mother, Ophelia Slaton of Madisonville; wife, Pamela Slaton of Schulenburg, Texas; daughters, Myrannda Slaton and Ava Slaton, both of Schulenburg, Texas; sister, Valvetta White of Madisonville; brothers, Terry (LaDrenna) Slaton of Madisonville and James Kelly (Kimberly) Slaton of Russellville; along with several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
