Timothy Louis Gallagher, 71, of Madisonville, Kentucky passed away on Monday April 24, 2023 at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
He was born on January 16, 1952 to the late Edgar Louis Gallagher and June Parsons Gallagher, and he grew up in Texas.
Tim worked as a pharmacist and owned and operated Robard’s Drug Store for 21 years. He loved to read and travel and was a fan of UK Basketball and the Dallas Cowboys. Timothy was a Christian and was a member of the Pennyrile Church of Christ. He also enjoyed cooking and camping, but most of all, loved spending time with his grandkids.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Gallagher, of Madisonville; daughter, Elaine (Nathan) Brown of Vienna, WV; son, Ed (Jodi) Gallagher of Florence, AL; sisters, Carla Porter of Texas, Jo Gallagher of Texas, Margaret Davenport of Manitou, KY, and his twin sister, Tamara Cooper of Texas; and ten grandchildren, Ellie Gallagher, Marvin Gallagher, Miriam Gallagher, Evelyn Gallagher, Jasmine Gallagher, Josiah Gallagher, Lilia Brown, Elijah Brown, Noah Brown, and Micah Brown.
Funeral Services will be at 11:00 A.M. Friday April 28, 2023 at Barnett Strother Funeral Home with Dr. Ed Gallagher and Dr. Sean Niestrath officiating. Burial will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Thursday and from 10:00 A.M. until service time Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Nathan Brown, Kivil Brown, Elijah Brown, Noah Brown, Micah Brown, and Josiah Gallagher.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
