DAWSON SPRINGS — Lorie Ann Dunning, 57, of Dawson Springs passed away Monday, June 27, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess, Madisonville. Mrs. Dunning was born April 30, 1965, in Madisonville to Billy Rex Brewer and Dorothy Suttles Brewer. She was a 1982 graduate of South Hopkins High School. She worked for many years with the Hopkins County School System having worked most recently at the cafeteria for the Earlington Elementary School. She was a member of the Unity in Christ Church.
She was preceded in death by her father, Billy Rex Brewer.
Mrs. Dunning is survived by her beloved husband of 30 years, Jeffery Dunning of Dawson Springs; her precious mother, Dorothy Suttles Brewer of Dawson Springs; two sons, Dustin Blanchard (Jennifer) of Dawson Springs and Jordan Dunning (Brittany) of Madisonville; one step-son, Brandon Frederick (Veronica) of Morganfield; two brothers, Billy Wayne Brewer (Debbie) of Madisonville and Jimmy Rex Brewer of Dawson Springs; a great-niece, Faithlynn Evans of Dawson Springs; nine grandchildren, Katie Blanchard, Alexis Earl, Luke Blanchard, Bristal Dunning, Brynlee Dunning, Bailey Hollowell, Triston Frederick, Levi Frederick, Lexi Frederick; and one great-grandchild, Gracie Faye.
The funeral service for Lorie Ann Dunning will be 2 p.m. Friday, July 1, 2022, at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs, with Rev. Brian Richardson officiating. Burial will follow at Ilsley Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers include Dustin Blanchard, Heath Brewer, Travis Brewer, Shawn Adams, Dylan Evans, and Brad Brewer.
Mrs. Dunning’s service will be streamed live on Beshear Funeral Home Facebook beginning at 2 p.m. Friday, July 1, 2022. (To view: “Google” beshearfuneralhomefacebook and select “videos” among the menu options).
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.