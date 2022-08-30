LEESBURG, VIRGINIA — Lana Sue Gentry Lewis Martin died Thursday, August 18, 2022, at peace in her son Michael Lewis’s home in Leesburg, Virginia. Born September 6, 1939, in Madisonville, she was a beloved daughter of Houston and Edra Gentry. She married James Lewis and had two sons, James (Jamey) Harvey Lewis and Michael Henry Lewis. She later married Edwin Martin and was a stepmother to Robert (Bobby) Martin and Edwina Martin-Byford. Lana was a favorite teacher and cheerleading coach of many students at Dalton and West Hopkins Middle School over her career. She will be remembered as a wonderful mother, daughter, cousin, wife, teacher, dog mom, neighbor, and friend.

Lana moved to Leesburg, Virginia in 2010 to be closer to her grandchildren. She loved spending time with a good book, being outside with the sun on her face, vegetable gardening, and being with family.

She is survived by her sons, James Lewis and Michael Lewis; step-son-in-law, Lee Byford; step-grandson, Wesley Cartwright; and grandchildren, Heidi (15), Parker (13), and Allie (10) Lewis.

Lana’s funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, September 3, 2022, at First United Methodist Church in Madisonville. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.

Memorial Contributions may take the form of donations to the Wounded Warrior Foundation.