DAWSON SPRINGS — Eric Jason Lawley, 47, of Dawson Springs, died March 25, 2022, at his residence. He served his country for six years in the United States Army and National Guard serving in Operation Desert Storm in Iraq and Afghanistan. He was a telecommunication installer.
Survivors: wife, Amanda Jo Adams Lawley; daughters, Autumn Ortt, Caitlin Lawley, and Audrey McCoy; sons, Devin Lawley, Michael Lawley, and Corbin Lawley; several siblings; and his parents.
Service: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Rosedale Cemetery. Burial: followed the service.
Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs was in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.