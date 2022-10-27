Carlos “Gene” Childers, 66, of Madisonville, KY, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, at his residence
He was born December 8, 1955, to the late Kermit Childers and Christine Connor Childers. He was also preceded in death by one daughter Stephanie Ridge.
Gene loved shooting archery, hunting, and dancing. He was a very talented woodworker, he loved making rustic furniture. Later in life, he enjoyed watching westerns and fox news.
He is survived by his wife Janice Childers of Madisonville; three daughters, Melanie (Jeff) Dietz of Cincinnati, Jodi (Dan) Bruckner of Missouri, and Ashlee (Micah) Johnson of Texas; three sisters, Carol Villasenor of California, Gail Ogden of California, and Marsha Thompson of Montana; One niece he absolutely adored, Julie Villasenor.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
