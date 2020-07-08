Mary Geraldine “Geri” Alexander, 94, of Madisonville passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
She was born on March 28, 1926, in Nebo to the late Mary Maggie Jones and James Wesley Jones. Geri was a member of First Baptist Church in Madisonville. She enjoyed crocheting and working in her flower garden.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, John Walter (J.W.) Alexander; brother, James Wesley Jones, Jr.; and several half brothers and half sisters.
Survivors include her son, Larry Richard (Betty) Alexander of Hanson; two granddaughters, Lucinda “Lucy” Alexander of Pensacola, FL and Jennifer Alexander of Charlotte, NC; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Madisonville, with Dr. Kevin Maples officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Geri’s memory to First Baptist Church Madisonville.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
