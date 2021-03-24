Sandy Bennett Bleier, 68, of St. Charles, KY passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021 at St. Thomas Hospital in Nashville, TN.
She was born on November 30, 1952 in Morganfield, Kentucky, to Lovella Bennett and the late William Otis Bennett. In addition to her father, she was proceeded in death by her husband, William C. Bleier, on December 17, 1987.
She was a 1971 graduate of South Hopkins High School, she enjoyed watching westerns, the news, spending time with her family and going on vacation. She enjoyed going to church but most of all loved the Lord. She had a heart of gold and a very funny personality, she was always the life of the party.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by three daughters: Sarah (Brad) Brandon of Madisonville, Cassie Ipock and June Bleier both of Dawson Springs; six granddaughters: Bradleigh Bruch Sutherland, Kaylee Brandon, Katie Payne, Molly Payne, Rachel Payne, and Claire Fletcher; four grandsons, Ryne Bruch, Chipper Bruch, Will Brandon, and Ethan Vincent; one great-grandson; Weston Wrigley Sutherland; and her sister, Ketia Bennett Pollard of St. Charles; a niece, Elisha Lutz; two nephews, Andy (Anne) Dunlap and Matt ( Debbie) Dunlap both of St. Charles and one great nephew, Eli Williams.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday March 26, 2021 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home Madisonville with Rev. Dennis Mayfield officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in St. Charles.
Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until the service time Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Matt Dunlap, Eli Williams, Ronnie Bourland, David Knight, Brad Brandon and Chipper Bruch. Honorary pallbearers will be Andy Dunlap, Ryne Bruch, Will Brandon and Ethan Vincent.
