Adolph “Dolph” Mayhew died Friday, February 10, 2023. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and retired from Island Creek Coal Company.

Survivors: daughter, Chandra (Troy) Pendley; son, Chris (Donna) Mayhew; brother, Jimmy Mayhew; and sister, Ruth Martin.

Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home, Madisonville. Burial: Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Madisonville, with military honors conducted by the United States Marine Corps and the Hopkins County Honor Guard. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.

