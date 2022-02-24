Douglas Ray Phillips, 70, of Providence, passed away on February 22, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
Mr. Phillips was born on February 16, 1952, in Muhlenberg County, the son of the late Mr. Chester Douglas Phillips and Mrs. Mable Jewell Dockery Phillips.
Mr. Phillips was a member of the Church Street General Baptist Church in Bremen and a retired coal miner from Peabody Coal Company. He enjoyed fishing, rebuilding lawnmowers, tinkering on stuff, and spending time with his kids and grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his grandson, Spencer Phillips, and two brothers, William Paul Phillips and Lockie Phillips.
Mr. Phillips is survived by the mother of his children, Nancy Phillips of Providence; his daughter, Christa Kittinger of Providence; two sons, Gary Phillips of Providence and David Phillips of Bremen; his brother, Danny Phillips of Bremen; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Michelle Hampton and Emanuel Adkins.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday February 25, 2022, at Green Grove Cemetery with Bro. Danny Green officiating with burial to follow in the cemetery.
Melton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
