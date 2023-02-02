PROVIDENCE — John Taylor White, 87, of Providence, KY, passed away Saturday January 28, 2023 at Redbanks Colonial Terrace Nursing home in Sebree, KY.
He was born October 30, 1943 to the late Arthur Daniel White and Agnes Frazier White. He preceded in death by his wife, Martha Francis White and a son, Jason Eugene White and several brothers and sisters.
John worked as a coal miner at Peabody Camp #11 at Union County. He was a founding member of the Pleasant Valley Archery Club. He loved rabbit hunting with his dogs and deer hunting with recurved long bows.
He is survived by two sons, Johnny White of Providence, and Jeffery White of Madisonville; three brothers, Tommy (Patty) White of Providence, Joe White of Princeton, and Sam White of Earlington.
Graveside service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Monday, February 6, 2023 at Beulah Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
