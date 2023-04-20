Mark Anthony “Tony” Smith, 69, of Madisonville, Kentucky passed away on Tuesday April 18, 2023 at the Heartford House in Owensboro, KY.
He was born on June 25, 1953 in Fulton, KY to Robert Lee Smith and Bonnie Ruth Wagster Smith.
Tony was a veteran of the United Stats Coast Guard and worked as a coal miner at Kenamerica. He enjoyed playing pickle ball along with disc golf. He liked spending his free time at the lake, but most of all loved spending time with his granddaughters, River and Stella.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Debbie Smith of Madisonville; two sons, Jesse Joe (Lynsey) Smith of Murray, KY and Westin Smith of Madisonville; granddaughters, Stella Ruth Smith and River Lee Smith; and two sisters, Peggy Lee Clark and Pam Smith; his mother and father in law, Bennie (Phyllis) Mashburn of Madisonville.
A Celebration of Life will be at 12:00 PM Friday April 21, 2023 at Barnett Strother Funeral Home with Dr. Jeff Winfrey officiating. Burial will be at 2:00 P.M. at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville.
Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Dustin Bennett, Colson Bennett, Landon Bennett, Jim Wyatt, Dylan Cornette and KC Winfrey. Honorary pallbearers will be Glen Franklin, Scottie Franklin, Wendell Bennett, Darrin Knight, Jeff Blanford and BJ Johnson.
Memorial contributions may be made to Baptist Health Hospice or to Primitive Baptist Church in Dawson Springs. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.