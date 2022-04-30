SCHERERVILLE, INDIANA — Donald Denford Rolley, 82, of Schererville, Indiana went to be with his Lord and Savior April 26, 2022. He was born in Graham June 21, 1939, to the late Archie J. Rolley and late Mary Groves Rolley. Donald loved fishing and watching the Cardinals play ball. He was a switchman operator for Thrall Car Manufacturing Company for 28 years before retiring. Donald was a member of Ross Baptist in Calumet Township.
He is also preceded in death by one sister, Mattie Cunningham, and one brother, Levoy Rolley.
Donald is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Patricia Gilkey Rolley; sons, Donald Gunn (Mary) Rolley and Christopher Sterling Rolley; daughter, Janet Amber Rolley; siblings, Barbara Nell Shutt, Lois (Darrel Putman) Groves, Jerry (Daphine) Rolley, Daphne (Richard) Cobb, Aline (Bobby) Oldham, and Joyce (Mike) Ray; sisters-in-law, Darlene and Becky Gilkey; grandchildren, Carolyn Vauters, Kelly Ridge, Paul Rolley, and Andrew Rolley; and six great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at noon Monday, May 2, 2022, at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville with Bro. Steve Rutherford officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Nortonville. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday, May 1, 2022, and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made online at bandyfuneralhome.com.
