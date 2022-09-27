HANSON — William Thomas “W.T.” Fowler, 80, of Hanson, KY passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022, at his residence.
He was born April 28, 1942, in Madisonville, KY to the late Gilbert Fowler and Esther Vanover Fowler. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Lillie Roberta Gordon Fowler, and sister, Katherine Davis.
W.T. worked as a farmer. He was a friend of agriculture in Hopkins County, serving on multiple boards, and won Farmer of the Year in 1994.
He is survived by his son, Harold (Brenda) Fowler of Hanson; sister, Ula Mae Springer of Nashville, TN; two grandchildren, Amanda Lee Fowler of Dawson Springs, KY and Audrey Caitlin (Jonah) Price of Columbia, KY; and great grandson, Jaxon.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M., Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Barnett-Strother Funeral with Mr. Matt Davis officiating. Burial will follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Hanson.
Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Wednesday and from 11:00 A.M. until service time Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Gentry, Justin Cates, Lane Dickerson, Lee Herron, Steven Rudd, and Shane Simmons.
Memorial contributions may be made to the MNHHS FFA at 4515 Hanson Road, Madisonville, KY 42431. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.