Wanda Rose Howton, 76, of Hanson, died on Saturday, November 13, 2021 in Hanson. Mrs. Howton was a seamstress and worked for Arvins’ and Ottenheimers’. She was a member of the Star of Bethlehem Church.
Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, David and Hollie Howton; daughter, Lori (Ray) Back; sisters, Ernestine Gray, Sue Hobgood, Brenda Davis, and Betty Walters.
Service: 12 p.m. Wednesday at Beshear Funeral Home, streamed live on Beshear Funeral Home Facebook. Burial: Cedar Hill Cemetery, Princeton. Visitation: From 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Face masks and social distancing are highly encouraged.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.