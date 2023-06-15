DAWSON SPRINGS — Michael Kirby Duncan, 73, of Dawson Springs, passed away Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. He was born June 8, 1950, to the late Kirby Weldon and Frances Cavanaugh Duncan. Mike graduated from Dawson Springs High School in 1968 and then attended Murray State University where he earned a degree in history and math education. He was a teacher at West Hopkins High for 22 years and then served as principal for three years. During his time at West, he also served as a baseball coach, assistant basketball coach, and, eventually, athletic director. Mr. Duncan was the first principal of Hopkins County Central High School and served in that position for five years. In addition to his career in education, he also ran his own painting business, Duncan Painting, for 19 years.
After retiring from education, Mike began an 18-year career in county government which included eight years as a magistrate and 10 years as the community development director. During his tenure, he was honored to be a part of several projects which helped the youth of our county, such as improvements to the YAA athletic fields and the creation of the West Kentucky Archery Complex. At this same time, Mike and his business partner, Joe Workman, built log homes through their company, Fiddlebow Log Homes.
Mike had a passion for youth sports in our county and across the state. He served on the YAA Board of Directors for five years and was involved in many aspects of the Kentucky Class A Tournament from 1990 until the present, including serving on the executive council and overseeing Class A baseball and archery tournaments. Additionally, he served on the West Kentucky Archery Association Board of Directors for several years.
During his time at West Hopkins, Mr. Duncan became involved in the Kentucky High School Athletic Directors’ Association and attended conferences for 40 years. He served on the Board of Directors for more than 20 years and served as the president for two years. He was a certified athletic administrator and a member of the Kentucky Athletic Administrators Association.
Mike loved his community and church and served on many boards and associations throughout the years, including United Way of the Coalfield, the Little Bethel Baptist Association, ASAP (Agency for Substance Abuse Policy), and Hopkins County Homebuilders Association, and most recently he was the co-chairperson of the Hopkins County Long Term Recovery Group.
Mike was a faithful member of Dunn Missionary Baptist Church for 42 years and served as treasurer, Sunday school director, and Sunday school teacher.
Mr. Duncan is survived by his wife of 42 years, Debby; his daughters, April (Shawn) Helm and Jennifer (Alan) Hall; his grandchildren, Sawyer Helm and India and Brody Hall; one great-grandchild, Ava Hall; and a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The funeral service for Mr. Michael Kirby Duncan will be 1 p.m. Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs, with the Rev. Jeremy Jessup and Rev. Bobby Sellers officiating the service. Burial will follow in McNeely Cemetery, with Rev. David Cavanaugh officiating the service of committal. Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Shawn Helm, Alan Hall, Mark McGregor, Jeff Browning, Heath Duncan, and Bobby Townsend. Honorary pallbearers are his grandsons, Brody Duncan Hall and Sawyer Douglas Helm, along with the deacons and men of Dunn Missionary Baptist Church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Habitat for Humanity of Hopkins County or United Way of the Coalfield. These organizations were important to Mr. Duncan because of their impact on the local community.
Online condolences may be sent to www.beshearfuneralhome.com.
