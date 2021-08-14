Ethel Marie Burden, 92, of Madisonville, KY, passed away Wednesday August 11, 2021 at Ridgewood Terrace Nursing Home in Madisonville.
She was born February 23, 1930 in Edmondson, KY, to the late John William Durbin and Ethel Mildred Brown Durbin. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Rev. John Claudie Burden; son, Curtis Burden; and daughter, Sherrill Burden.
Mrs. Burden is survived by one son, Paul (Sandra) Burden of Jacksonville, FL; one daughter, Claudia Green; one grandson, Aaron Hooper; and one great granddaughter, Kendal Hooper, all of Madisonville.
She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Madisonville where she taught Sunday School for many years. She also retired from RMC after twelve and half years.
Funeral services will be 12:00 P.M. Saturday August 14, 2021 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home conducted by Bro. Tondra Daughtery. Burial will follow in Bethlehem Cemetery.
Visitation will be 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. Saturday, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Liberty Baptist Church. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Paul Isaiah Burden, Aaron Hooper, Josh Messinger, Kenny Cates, and Tondra Daugherty.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
