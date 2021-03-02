Lottie Iona Stone Francis, 98, of Slaughters, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
She was born on July 3, 1922, in Crittenden County, to the late Andrew and Roxie Stone. Lottie retired from General Electric and was a member of Mt. Gilead Church. She enjoyed quilting and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Almon Francis; son, Maurice Francis; brothers, Houston Stone, Veston Stone, Robert Stone, Shirley Stone, Bethel Stone and A.J. Stone; sister, Emily Stone; grandson, Bruce Gower; one great-grandchild; and a great-great-granddaughter, Riley.
Survivors include her daughter, Mattye Gower, of Slaughters; grandchildren, Brian (Dawn) Gower, Brian Burden, Lisa Foster and Tammy (Tommy) Ransom; 12 great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Brian Gower officiating. Burial to follow at Mt. Gilead Cemetery in Slaughters. A visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. until the funeral hour Tuesday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Matthew Gower, Logan Goff, Jammie Armour, Todd Helsley, Grant Chapman and Kennan Barnett.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.