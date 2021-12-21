Harold D. Cates Sr., 80, of Nebo, passed away on December 18, 2021 at Deaconess Baptist Health in Madisonville.
He was born in Madisonville, on November 5, 1941 to the late Harry D. and Ruth Cates.
Mr. Cates attended Pleasant View Baptist Church in Madisonville and was a member of the UMWA. He had worked as a coal miner for Zigler Mine and had worked at NAPA.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Helen Hartline and Margaret Cates and three brothers, Finis Cates, Marvin Cates and James Cates.
Mr. Cates is survived by his loving wife and companion of 28 years, Linda Cates, of Nebo; one daughter, Sandra Zigler and her husband, Kevin, of Providence; two sons, David Cates II and his wife, Cheryl, of Mortons Gap, and Patrick DeWayne Cates and his wife, Charlotte, of Clarksville, Tennessee; two sisters, Annie Mae Boze, of Madisonville, and Barbara Lamb, of Nebo; one brother, Tommy Cates, of Henderson; several grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington, with the Rev. Rick Oakley officiating and burial to follow at Grapevine Cemetery in Madisonville. Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 from 11 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Red Cross of Kentucky or the American Heart Association.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.