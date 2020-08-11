Jeffrey Allen Uzzle, 60, of Clinton, formerly Madisonville, passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at his residence.
He was born March 8, 1960 in Hopkins County, to the late William Uzzle and Betty Lou Pendergrass Uzzle.
Mr. Uzzle was a farmer who liked working mules, coon hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Laura “Missy” Murray Uzzle and one sister, Kim Brashear of Nebo.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Jimmy Egbert officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Madisonville. Visitation will be from Noon until service time Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
