Dewey "Chick" Oldham Jr., 72, of Blackford passed away Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Columbia Healthcare in Evansville.
Dewey was born in Blackford to the late Dewey Oldham Sr. and Effie Heady Oldham on Sept. 6, 1946. He worked in construction.
Survivors include a daughter, Samantha Langenkamp of Troy, Ohio; six sisters, Ann House of Sullivan, Margie Hearon of Grapevine, Mary Jones of Martinville, Indiana, Fonda Sigler and Debbie Rushing, both of Evansville; and Brenda Virgin of Grayville, Illinois; four brothers, Tom Oldham of Clay, Jerry Oldham and Rubin Oldham, both of Blackford; and Robbie Oldham of Princeton.
Graveside services will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at Blackford Cemetery in Blackford.
Vanover Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.vanoverfuneralhome.com.
