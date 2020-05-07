Daniel B. Yates Jr., 49, of Madisonville, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington. Mr. Yates was born July 25, 1970, in Madisonville to the late Daniel B. Yates Sr. and Mary Davis Yates Scott. He was a truck driver for Lowe’s. Mr. Yates loved life and, most especially, planning for Halloween festivities, driving his black Camaro, collecting and shooting firearms, cooking and collecting recipes, and, most of all, he loved his family.
Mr. Yates is survived by his loving wife, Amy Ruby Yates of Madisonville; three sons, Dakota Yates of Somerset, Cody Brazier of Madisonville and Joshua Forbes of Madisonville; a chosen son, Austin Winton of White Plains; and six grandchildren, Aubrey Yates, Emma Yates, Zayne Brazier, Adyson Brazier, Addeline Winton and Oliver Forbes.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Hayley Traylor.
Please leave words of encouragement for the family on the beshearfuneralhome.com website by “lighting a candle” and leaving a message.
There will be no service at this time.
