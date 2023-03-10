Leonard Paul Gregory, 78, of Madisonville, formerly of Pine Knot, passed away Thursday, Mar. 2, 2023. He was born Oct. 24, 1944, in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Marvin Gregory and Leva (Burk) Gregory. Paul was a veteran of the United States Army reaching the rank of Master Sergeant by his retirement. He served in Vietnam and multiple deployments that included Korea, Panama, and Hawaii, just to name a few. After serving and retiring from the Army, Paul went on to teach ROTC at Cumberland College, then to a supervisor position at GE in Madisonville, and finally worked for Paschall Truck Line and added his second retirement.
Paul enjoyed being with his family, playing his guitar, and singing. He was a very special person to his entire family, always helping out when he could. He always made sure everyone had what they needed. Paul was like the Godfather of the family. He was a very stern, loyal, proud man and family was the most important to him. They always came first. Paul will be sadly missed by his entire family and those whose lives he touched.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Eugene and Randall Gregory, and sisters, Juanita Ball and Hilda Simpson.
Surviving family includes his children, Scott Gregory (Beth) of Eubank and Sherri Jones (Mike) of Pine Knot; significant other, Margaret Ladd and her son, Mike Ladd, of Madisonville; sister, Hazel Winchester of Pine Knot; five grandchildren, Valerie Reed (Stephen) of Eubank, Travis Jones (Megan) of Ashland, Aaron Vanderpool (Jason) of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Charlee Gibson and Maggie Gibson, both of Madisonville; three great-grandchildren, Carsyn, Grant, and Oakley; and several special nieces and nephews.
The funeral service was held noon Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2023, in the chapel of Pine Knot Funeral Home, with Bro. Joshua Stephens officiating. Burial followed in Bethel Cemetery.
Pine Knot Funeral Home assisted the family with funeral arrangements.
