James Franklin Gilkey Sr., 86, of Nortonville, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Baptist Health Hospital. Born Aug. 1, 1934, to the late Ewing and Helen Louise (Harrell) Gilkey Sr. of Hopkinsville, Frank was a member of Nortonville Baptist Church and served two years in the Army National Guard. He was a Hopkinsville High School graduate, where he played basketball. He was the owner/operator of Nortonville Supermarket for 44 years and a vital member of the community. He was a Cat’s Den coffee crew member, an avid golfer, and he loved Wildcat basketball. He enjoyed cooking for and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Vera Vernell (Walker) Gilkey; daughter Laura Gilkey; son James Gilkey Jr.; sisters Elizabeth Welch and Margie Shelton; and brother Ewing Gilkey Jr.
He is survived by his son, Phillip (Phyllis) Gilkey of Crofton; three grandchildren, Kara (Kenny) Morell, Jessica (Steven) Gibson and David (Melissa) Gilkey; and three great-grandchildren, Nova Gilkey, Kolt and Kaliana Morell.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Friday at New Salem Cemetery in Nortonville with Bro. Bobby Reno officiating. Visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 201, Madisonville, KY 42431.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.bandyfuneralhome.com.
