Kenneth Ray Hill Sr., 88, of Madisonville, passed Feb. 1, 2021, at Baptist Health in Madisonville.
He was born July 13, 1932, in Madisonville, to the late Frank Huffman Hill and Eula Mae Richardson Hill. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Myrtle DeMoss Hill and one brother Charles F. Hill.
Kenneth was a member of Concord General Baptist Church in Manitou. He was a 20-year retired Air Force Veteran that served in Vietnam and Korea. He loved watching UK basketball and was an avid quail hunter.
Mr. Hill is survived by his daughter, Chele (Bruce) McCormick, of Madisonville; one son, Kenneth “Buzz” (Teresa) Hill, Jr.; four grandchildren, Christa (Steve) Pepin, Valerie (James) Doane, Kelly (John) Roach, and Matthew (Cara) Hill; and nine great grandchildren,
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with the Rev. Eddie Fleming officiating. Burial will follow in Concord Cemetery in Manitou. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time on Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Concord General Baptist Church. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.barnettstrother.com.
