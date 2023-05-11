Anna Ruth Adcock of Madisonville, KY passed away on May 8, 2023 at Masonic Homes of Louisville. She was 86 years old.
Ann was born December 14, 1936 to the late Eddie Lee Littlepage, Sr. and Edna Ruth (Murray) Littlepage.
She was preceded in death by two siblings: Ruby Nell Littlepage and Eddie Lee Littlepage, Jr.
Ann is loved and remembered by three children and their families: Debra (Barry) Rickard, Lisa (Jonathan) Lee, and Roman (Mary Ellen) Alexander,
four grandchildren Aryn (John Michael) Carter, Jessica (William Brown) Rickard, Alexa (Braxton Adkins) Lee, Audra Lee, and Miles Alexander, and two great-grandchildren Elizabeth “Ellee” and Jack Carter.
She is survived by a brother David Wayne Littlepage, nieces and a nephew.
Ann was a lifelong member of Grapevine Christian Church and dedicated her life and career to serving her community as a Hopkins County Schools employee and as a home health caregiver for many families.
A private family service will be held.
Memorial donations may be made in her honor to Grapevine Christian Church or the Grapevine Cemetery Fund.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
