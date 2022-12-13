SLAUGHTERS — Dwight Major, 71, of Slaughters, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Madisonville September 25, 1951, to the late Charlie J. and Maxine (Fridy) Major. He retired from Alcan and enjoyed farming. He was a member of Hanson United Methodist Church where he was an active member of the United Methodist Men’s Group and a member of Slaughters Masonic Lodge 347 and Hanson Lodge 766.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Jackie Major, Joe Major, and Norrel Major.
Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Mary Eloise Major; two children, Matthew Major (Tanya) of Clay and Tracey Blue of Slaughters; three grandchildren, Brittany Major Howard (Dylan) of Slaughters, Gabbi Major of Slaughters, and Wade Parker of Clay; two great-grandchildren, Laney Howard and Tripp Howard; along with several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Hanson United Methodist Church, with Pastor Tami Coleman officiating. Burial will be in Slaughters Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday, with a Masonic Service beginning at 12:45 p.m., at the church.
Pallbearers will be Keith Major, Casey Major, Ryan Major, Deon Forker, Joe Blue, and Rob Rodgers.
Tomblinson Funeral Home Sebree Chapel is handling arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Slaughters Cemetery or United Methodist Men’s Group, P.O. Box 55, Hanson, KY 42413.
Online condolences may be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
