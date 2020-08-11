Mary Edith McCord, 89, of Madisonville, passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at Baptist Health in Madisonville.
She was born March 21, 1931, in White City, to the late Jesse Stewart and Katie Bruce Stewart.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Fred McCord; sisters, Irene Townsell, Dorothy Scott, and Mable Goodman; and brothers, Robert Stewart, Everett Stewart, and Howard Bruce.
She attended Lakeside General Baptist in Mortons Gap. Mary worked as a seamstress and waitress. She enjoyed going to concerts at Diamond Lake.
She is survived by one sister, Martha Louise Faulk, of Mortons Gap, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. William Bruce and Bro. Terry Barnes officiating. Burial will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Tim Bruce, Steve Bruce, Ronnie Hartford, Dustin Hartford, Clint Clevenger, and James Dugger.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
