Warren Kinley Wallace, 64, passed away Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess. He was born Feb. 26, 1958, in Madisonville to the late Lucille E. Wallace and was raised by Bettye Jean Burton and Warren Thomas “W.T.” Burton. He retired from Premiere Testing as a lab tech and worked many years for McCoy & McCoy and for G.E. as a guard. Kinley earned a master’s degree in human resources from Murray State University.
Kinley loved his family and his friends. He loved Karaoke and enjoyed traveling to various Karaoke bars with his friends. He was an avid movie buff. Kinley was of the Christian faith and attended Covenant Community Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his cousin, Dennis Downey, whom he lovingly called his “brother cousin”.
Survivors include his newfound half-siblings, Sandy Corbin Davis of Florida, Beth Corbin Bradfield of Florida, Adam Nealy McQueen of Colorado, Camilla Corbin Hoeck of Kentucky, and Charles Corbin, Jr.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home, with friends and family sharing memories and giving the eulogy. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
