Ann Alderson, 80 of Madisonville, KY passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Ridgewood Terrace Nursing Home in Madisonville.
She was born July 1, 1940 to the late Menon Wilkerson and Minnie Ruth Maxwell Wilkerson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Harold Alderson.
Ann was a member of the Washington Ave. Church of Christ in Evansville, IN and had most recently attended the Pennyrile Church of Christ in Madisonville.
She is survived by her sister, Gayle (Danny) Lutz of Madisonville; her brother, Mark (Karen) Wilkerson of Madisonville; and nieces and nephews, Steve Lutz, Mitchell Lutz and Ruth Wilkerson.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Monday, October 19, 2020 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Ronny Stubblefield and Sean Niestrath officiating. Burial will follow in Fairmont Cemetery in Henderson, KY.
Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until service time on Monday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Danny Lutz, Steve Lutz, Mitchell Lutz, Austin Lutz, Jett Lutz, and Tanner Simon.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
