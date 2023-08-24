Chester “Chet” J. Krueger, 92, of Madisonville, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at his home. He was born in Evansville, Indiana Jan. 30, 1931, to the late Arthur and Ruth Krueger. Mr. Krueger was a member of First Baptist Church of Earlington where he was also a Deacon and a member of the Teamsters Union. He had served in the United States Marine Corps, was a Korean War veteran, and was awarded two Purple Hearts. He was also a retired truck driver who had worked at ABS Trucking and McLeans Trucking.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Berniece Krueger, in 2013, and brothers, Melvin Krueger, Oscar Krueger, Oliver Krueger, and Charles Krueger.
Mr. Krueger is survived by his two children, Karen (John) Sneed of Madisonville and Kent Krueger; two sisters, Esther (Gary) Pfender of Greenwood, Indiana and Martha (Rob) Baggett of Evansville, Indiana; two brothers, Jim (Kathy) Krueger of Valley Vista, Arizona and Paul Krueger of Loudon, Tennessee; two grandchildren, Brandon (Deanna) Sneed and Travis (Lyndi) Sneed; and three great-grandchildren, Kyler Sneed, Konner Sneed, and Logan Sneed.
There will be a graveside service held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at Old Salem Church Cemetery in Mortons Gap, with Rev. Chris Clarke officiating.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Sneed, Travis Sneed, Kyler Sneed, Brad Brown, Brett Sizemore, and John Sneed. Honorary Pallbearers will be Konner Sneed and Logan Sneed.
Memorial contributions can be made to the First Baptist Church of Earlington Building Fund.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
