Iline Vera Whitehouse, 89, of Madisonville, passed away Monday, June 26, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville after an extended illness. She was born June 19, 1934, in Greenville to the late Pauline Rose Campbell and William Campbell. As a homemaker and mother, she traveled the United States as a military wife before returning to her native state of Kentucky more than 40 years ago. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, and old TV westerns.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four of her nine children, Walter Whitehouse, Jr., Teresa Grisham, Larry Whitehouse, and Melissa Whitehouse; brothers, William “Buddy” Campbell, Joseph Campbell, Walter Ray Campbell, and Ted Campbell; and sister, Nelda Cox.
Her surviving family includes her children, Tony Whitehouse, Vickie Whitehouse, Karen Daniels, Michael (Tina) Whitehouse, and John (Angelia) Whitehouse; siblings, David Campbell, Anna Whitfield, Carolyn Davis, Margaret (John) Jordan, and Tricia Campbell; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 6, 2023, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home, with Pastor Sam Franklin officiating. Burial to follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Madisonville. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 9:30 a.m. until the funeral hour Thursday at the funeral home.
