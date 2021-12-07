Pauline Curtis, 96, of Madisonville, formerly of Russellville, died Saturday December 4, 2021, at Ridgewood Terrace Nursing Home in Madisonville.
She was born August 9, 1925, in Madisonville, to the late Lester Stevens and Lizzie Phaup Steven. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Curtis.
Pauline enjoyed going to church, gardening, visiting, and keeping her house clean.
She is survived by her sons, Philip (Dawn) Curtis, of Madisonville, Monte (Judy) Curtis, of Madisonville, and David (Jane) Curtis, of Pensacola, Florida; her niece, Pat Ferrell; four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren,
and one great-greatgrandchild.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Raymond Suttles officiating. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service t
ime Wednesday at the funeral home.
