U.S. Army Korean War veteran William Wayne Martin, 93, of Madisonville, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at the Joseph Eddie Ballard Western Kentucky Veterans Center in Hanson.
He was born Sept. 26, 1926, in Sullivan to the late Ercie Ethel Morgan Martin and Joe Watson Martin. Wayne was formerly employed as a diesel mechanic at Peabody Coal Company. Wayne enjoyed square dancing. He was a member of VFW Post 6 and the First United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Katherine Plain.
Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Ann Calhoun Martin; daughter Sonja (Bill) Hedstrom of Pipe Creek, Texas; son Micheal Wayne Martin of Portland, Tennessee; grandchildren Joshua Martin, Andrew Martin, Matthew Martin and Joe Hedstrom; six great-grandchildren; several nieces; several nephews; and stepsons Robert (Mary Beth) Hand of Clarksville, Tennessee, David (Kim) Calhoun of Lexington and Jeffrey (Gretchen) Calhoun of Madisonville.
Services will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home with Dr. David Calhoun officiating. Burial to follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Hopkins County Honor Guard. Visitation will be from noon until the funeral hour Saturday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers will be the grandsons.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
