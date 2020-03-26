FORT SMITH, Ark. — Dr. David “Mark” McCoy, 62, passed away March 23 in Fort Smith, Arkansas. He was born Feb. 11, 1958, in Nashville, Tennessee, to the late Curtis McCoy Jr. and Mina Cohee McCoy.
Mark was raised in Kentucky and graduated from Madisonville High School in 1976. He received his undergraduate degree from Vanderbilt University, completed medical school at University of Louisville and completed his residency in Florida and South Carolina. Mark worked as a cardiovascular surgeon for 26 years in Arkansas, Louisiana and Tennessee. Mark attended Greenwood First Baptist Church, and he enjoyed spending time with his family and his German Shepherd, Luke. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, and shooting at the range.
He was preceded in death by his son, Mahlon Keith McCoy; and his parents, Curtis McCoy Jr. and Mina Cohee McCoy.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Cheryl Roth McCoy; his children, Jesse Roth McCoy, Megan Jennifer McCoy and Colin Mark McCoy; brother and sister-in-law, Phillip and Janet McCoy; and niece, Sarah McCoy.
A private family service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Grace Community Church under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery.
You may watch the service via livestream using the following link: Our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/gracefortsmith/ and our YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/GraceCommunityChurchfortsmith.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to: White Bluff/Rye Hill Volunteer Fire Dept., 5325 Spring Mountain Road, Fort Smith, AR 72916 or the Artemis Project (Rescue and rehabilitation of animals in the River Valley), P.O. Box 3134, Greenwood, AR 72937.
Online condolences may be sent to www.edwards funeralhome.com.
