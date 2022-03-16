Helen Marlene Fusting Moore, AKA Marlene Moore — don’t call her Helen.. ever, 75, of Las Vegas, NV, passed away peacefully asleep in her bed on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at her home, of Cerebral Small Vessel Disease.
She was born August 19, 1946, in Louisville, KY, to the late Thomas and Beatrice Fusting. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Norvell H. Moore in 2003, and her brother, Daniel R. Fusting in 2021.
Marlene lived in Louisville, KY her entire childhood until marriage at 19, when she was able to experience many relocations to Kansas, Missouri, New Mexico, Colorado, and Nevada. Her various homes in Kentucky were in Madisonville, Greenville, and Hanson. Her favorite home was a log cabin in Hanson, KY.
She was an avid book reader, couch napper, and also spent much effort and time disciplining her two boys. She loved her children so much that she volunteered as librarian at Christ the King School, so she was on site for the almost daily meetings with Principal Sister Emelia to discuss the boys’ behavior.
She is survived by her sons, Michael H. Moore of Wasilla, AK, and Stephen T. Moore of Las Vegas; her grandson, William H. Moore of Las Vegas; her sister-in-law, Mary Fusting of Louisville; and nieces and nephews, Danny Fusting, David Fusting, Debbie Tross, Darlene Stockton, and Diane Robinson, all of KY.
A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Christ the King Catholic Church in Madisonville, KY with Father Carl McCarthy officiating. Burial will follow in the famously haunted Grapevine Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. Friday, March 18, 2022 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Death with Dignity at https://deathwithdignity.org/c4-donate/ or Keep Memory Alive at https://www.keepmemoryalive.org/ways-to-give.
Online condolences may be made at www.barnettstrother.com.
