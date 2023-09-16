Thomas A. Mayes, 79, of Madisonville, passed away Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at his residence of natural causes. Mr. Mayes was born Dec. 4, 1943, in Rochester to the late Thomas W. Mayes and Pauline Jenkins Mayes. Mr. Mayes was a member of Second Baptist Church in Madisonville and was a 1961 graduate of Madisonville High School. After high school, he earned his bachelor’s degree from Western Kentucky University and went on to become a mathematics teacher and track coach at Madisonville North Hopkins High School in the late ‘60s. In addition, he enjoyed golfing, fishing, and spending time with friends and family.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Suzanne Mayes, and son, James S. Mayes.
He is survived by a son, Mark T. (Shannon) Mayes of Dawson Springs; brother, Rick (Ann) Humphrey of Rochester; and five grandchildren, Mitchell S. Mayes, Taylor Mayes, Olivia Mayes, and William and Parker Johnson.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home, with Rev. Jonathan Lail officiating. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery. Visitation is 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Chip Adams, Les Hoover, Herb Ligon, Mitch Dotson, Clay Jones, and Roger Nix. Honorary pallbearers will be Johnny Bozwell and James Loe Stevens.
Generous contributions may be made to Second Baptist Church, 633 Bishop St., Madisonville, KY 42431. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
