Sherry Jean Jennings, 72, of Dawson Springs, died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Baptist Health Madisonville. She retired from Goodyear Manufacturing.
Survivors include her husband, Jeff Jennings; two daughters, Alexia Dunn and Kriss McElfresh; a son, Scott Jennings; three sisters, Kaye Hooper, Nancy Sturtevant and Sheila Corn; and three brothers, David, Perry and Rick Hawkins.
Memorial service: 2 p.m. Monday at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs. Burial: Rosedale Cemetery. Visitation: After noon Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.