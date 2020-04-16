Michael W. Buchanan, 67, of Madisonville, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
He was a U.S. Army veteran and had worked in oil fields as a drill rigger.
Survivors include his wife, Martha Buchanan; two children, Joey Buchanan and Steven Buchanan; stepdaughters Tracy Pendley and Kelly Hager; and sisters Tammy Buchanan and Linda Reynolds.
Services are private.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
