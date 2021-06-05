NORTONVILLE — Roger Dale Skimehorn, 64, of Nortonville, died Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Madisonville Baptist Health. He was a self-employed lawn care worker and member of Good Hope Church.
Survivors include his wife, Cartie Skimehorn; children Mandy Skimehorn, Roger Skimehorn, Melissa Eastwood and Bryan Skimehorn; brothers David Skimehorn, Norman Skimehorn, Elzie Skimehorn and Norris Skimehorn; and sisters Joann Smith and Sandra Pierce.
Service: Noon Tuesday at Tucker Funeral Home. Burial: New Salem Cemetery. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Capacity and mask guidelines will comply with current state health and public safety directives.
