FRANKFORT — Paul Dennis Hopewell, 72, passed away Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at Frankfort Regional Medical Center in Frankfort. He was born Jan. 27, 1949, to the late Bernice Thomas Hopewell and Jerome Hopewell. He was a huge sports fan and loved hunting and fishing. Paul was a member of Grace Baptist in Hanson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Deborah Hopewell; and his brother, Roy Hopewell.
Survivors include his sons, Tommy (Paige) Hopewell of Cleveland, Georgia, David Hopewell of Frankfort and Bobby Hopewell of Napa, California; brothers Thomas (Pam) Hopewell of Daytona Beach, Florida, and Billy Hopewell of Frankfort; grandsons Kyle Hopewell and Jordan Hopewell; granddaughter Ashley Hopewell; and several nieces and nephews.
The service will be 1 p.m. Friday in the chapel at Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Bro. Lawrence Richardson officiating. Burial to follow at Hanson Cemetery. A visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Friday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Tommy Hopewell, David Hopewell, Bobby Hopewell, Thomas Hopewell, Kyle Hopewell and Jordan Hopewell. Honorary pallbearers are Billy Hopewell, Barry Hopewell and Eric Hopewell.
Online condolences can be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
